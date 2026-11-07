Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England’s upcoming white-ball tour of Australia due to a left big toe injury.

The 28-year-old fast bowler will return home to undergo further assessment for the injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Tongue has taken 46 wickets in 17 matches across all formats this year but will now miss England’s tour which begins next Friday in Perth.

England are yet to announce a replacement for Tongue but it means there will be bigger roles for Sussex seam bowler Henry Crocombe and Hampshire’s Sonny Baker.

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