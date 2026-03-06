The escalating conflict sparked by American and Israeli air strikes on Iran has limited travel options.

England remain in India after T20 World Cup exit due to Middle East conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

England’s men’s cricket team are in travel limbo due to the Middle East conflict and will not leave India until Saturday at the earliest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Players and support staff would ordinarily have been expected to fly home on Friday following Thursday’s agonising seven-run defeat to the hosts in Mumbai in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. However, the escalating conflict sparked by American and Israeli air strikes on Iran has limited their options, and it is understood they are working with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to secure a charter to the UK. England are understood to be relaxed about the situation and could head out to London on Saturday or Sunday alongside fellow beaten semi-finalists South Africa, plus the West Indies, who have been stuck in India since bowing out of the tournament last Sunday. England’s Indian Premier League contingent – such as Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Phil Salt and Jofra Archer – are expected to travel with the team despite many having to return to India in just over a week’s time for the competition, which starts on March 28. Read more: Trump calls for ‘unconditional surrender’ of Iran and the selection of an ‘acceptable’ Supreme Leader Read more: Iran war enters seventh day as first charter flight to evacuate Brits from Middle East touches down in UK

A proud captain speaks after our semi-final exit against the hosts 👇 pic.twitter.com/aliFTwy1GH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 5, 2026

Meanwhile, England’s women’s cricket team have relocated their warm-weather training camp to South Africa after the conflict forced the cancellation of their scheduled trip to Abu Dhabi. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) scrapped plans to head to the United Arab Emirates amid safety concerns and travel disruption in the region. “The trip had been due to take place in Abu Dhabi, but the political situation has necessitated the sourcing of Pretoria as a new destination,” the ECB said. With a home T20 World Cup less than 100 days away, England are eager to get players some action before the start of the domestic season and moved quickly to secure game time for a five-match intra-squad series running between March 10 and 27.

Next stop: Pretoria 🔥🇿🇦



England Women are heading to Pretoria, South Africa to continue their preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/TQPQYcegBi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 6, 2026