Moody, 47, was part of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning side

Lewis Moody in action for England in 2003 and in an Instagram shot with his two sons posted online three weeks ago. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Henry Moore

Former England captain and World Cup winner Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, the same condition that killed fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow.

Moody, 47, was part of England's 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning side and had a highly decorated career with Leicester. Sharing a photo alongside his two sons, 17-year-old Dylan and 15-year-old Ethan, Moody announced his diagnosis and thanked his family for their support. He wrote: "I'm writing to share some tough news.

Rugby forward Lewis Moody who plays for England and Leicester Tigers. Picture: Alamy

“I have recently been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Motor Neurone Disease (MND). “This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family."

“I feel fit and well in myself and I’m focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come. “I am being well supported by my family, friends and medical professionals and I’m truly grateful to those who, in their time, helped progress research to support others, like me, living with this disease.

Lewis Moody of the England rugby union team. Picture: Alamy

“Since retiring from the sport I love, and alongside my wife Annie, I’ve been able to dedicate much of the past 12 years to fundraising for The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of those affected by brain tumours.” The rugby legend added: "My plan is to continue with this but to also create an opportunity to support a charity closer to my current situation. I would be so grateful for your help with this and look forward to sharing more, once I am clear on what this looks like.