Former England captain and World Cup winner Lewis Moody diagnosed with motor neurone disease
Moody, 47, was part of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning side
Former England captain and World Cup winner Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, the same condition that killed fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow.
Moody, 47, was part of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning side and had a highly decorated career with Leicester.
Sharing a photo alongside his two sons, 17-year-old Dylan and 15-year-old Ethan, Moody announced his diagnosis and thanked his family for their support.
He wrote: “I’m writing to share some tough news.
“I have recently been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
“This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family."
“I feel fit and well in myself and I’m focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come.
“I am being well supported by my family, friends and medical professionals and I’m truly grateful to those who, in their time, helped progress research to support others, like me, living with this disease.
“Since retiring from the sport I love, and alongside my wife Annie, I’ve been able to dedicate much of the past 12 years to fundraising for The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of those affected by brain tumours.”
The rugby legend added: "My plan is to continue with this but to also create an opportunity to support a charity closer to my current situation. I would be so grateful for your help with this and look forward to sharing more, once I am clear on what this looks like.
"For now, please know I feel your love and support; all I ask is that I am given some space to navigate this with my wife and sons, and those closest to us – but without doubt, I will continue to embrace life and grasp opportunities in the same way I always have."
The disease, which affects around one in 300 people, impacts the brain and the nerves.
Motor neurones that carry messages from the brain to the muscle fail and weaken over time, leading to difficulties with speech, breathing and movement.
There is currently no cure for motor neurone disease, but there have been significant advancements in treatments and technologies in recent years.
Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the beloved rugby star.
One X user wrote: "You never backed away from the battle on the pitch and you need that courage and fight right now to deal with awful news.
"I hope you are surrounded by the right team to support you every step of the way."
Another added: "Lewis, the courage you demonstrated in the white shirt will serve you well in this latest battle.
"Draw strength and inspiration from those who have trod the path before you, some friends no doubt, and clear the way for those that will follow to do so with more comfort and peace."