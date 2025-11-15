The win extends England's unbeaten run to 10 games.

The win extends England's unbeaten run to 10 games. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

England ended a 13-year wait for a home victory over New Zealand with a 33-19 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pre-match favourites overturned an early deficit to secure their 10th consecutive win under head coach Steve Borthwick. George Ford played a central role in the victory, guiding England back from 12-0 down with two drop goals late in the first half. The fly-half, who missed a decisive drop goal in the same fixture last year, was influential throughout as England claimed their first win over the All Blacks since the 2019 World Cup. Read more: England beat tough side Fiji 38-18 in thrilling six-try victory Read more: England win Women's Rugby World Cup in front of record home crowd with dominant win over Canada

England v New Zealand - Quilter Nations Series 2025. Picture: Getty

New Zealand struck twice in three minutes during the opening quarter through Leicester Fainga’anuku and Codie Taylor, as England’s wide defence was exposed. Freddie Steward departed with a head injury to usher Marcus Smith on to the field and the full-back was soon involved as Earl launched a counter-attack that ended with Feyi-Waboso being stopped close to the line. But England responded after a strong period of pressure, with Ollie Lawrence powering over from a scrum move in the 25th minute. Two quick drop-goals by Ford reduced the deficit to one point at half-time, and England took control early in the second half after Taylor was sent to the sin bin for handling on the floor. Sam Underhill crossed in the 44th minute to give the hosts the lead for the first time, and a well-executed line-out move allowed Fraser Dingwall to extend the advantage 10 minutes later.

England v New Zealand - Quilter Nations Series 2025. Picture: Getty