The hosts bounced back from defeat against Italy by brushing England aside

Scotland brushed aside England at Murrayfield on Saturday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England's 12-game winning streak came shuddering to a halt as they crashed to their heaviest Calcutta Cup defeat in eight years at the hands of Scotland.

The hosts' four-try 31-20 triumph at Murrayfield – in which England wing Henry Arundell was shown two yellow cards in the first half – was their biggest in the fixture since 2018. It was particularly timely for embattled head coach Gregor Townsend, who had come under intense pressure after a grim 18-15 defeat by Italy in his team's Six Nations opener last weekend. Scotland started strongly and got the scoreboard ticking in the fourth minute when Finn Russell sent a close-range penalty between the posts.

Ben Earl of England applauds the fans following defeat to Scotland. Picture: Getty

The Scots gained themselves another advantage in the eighth minute as Arundell was yellow-carded for failing to release after the tackle as the hosts made a break towards the try-line. Townsend’s men swiftly made the extra man count with a brilliant try in the 10th minute as Russell, in the midst of a free-flowing attack, swatted the ball nonchalantly out to the left with one hand for Huw Jones, who eased away from Maro Itoje to score. Russell added the extras.The Scots were at their swashbuckling best and crossed the whitewash again in the 14th minute when they worked the ball from right to left for Jamie Ritchie to pile over. Russell again converted.Where Scotland were 12-0 down after quarter of an hour in Rome a week previously, here they found themselves 17-0 to the good by the same stage. Shortly after returning from the sin-bin, however, Arundell got England up and running in the 21st minute when he was played in next to the posts by a perfectly-delayed pass by George Ford, who duly added the conversion. The Red Rose reduced their deficit to seven with a Ford penalty in the 26th minute, posing a test of Scotland’s character after they had been pilloried for squandering a 21-0 lead in a home defeat by Argentina in November. This time they were able to deal with the shift in momentum, however, and they regained control of the scoreboard in the 27th minute.

Gregor Townsend, Head Coach of Scotland, celebrates victory with his Gregor Brown. Picture: Getty