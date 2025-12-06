The locations of England and Scotland's opening World Cup games next year have been revealed.

England, who were drawn in Group L during yesterday's star-studded ceremony, will begin their tournament against Croatia in the air-conditioned comfort of the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The match will kick off at 4pm local time, which is 9pm in the UK on 17 June.

The second match against Ghana on June 23 is a 4pm kick-off in Boston, 9pm in the UK, while the final group game against Panama at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is a 5pm kick-off local time – 10pm in the UK on June 27.

There will be late nights for fans watching Scotland’s games, with the opening game against Haiti in Boston kicking off at 9pm local time, which is 2am on June 14 back at home.

Scotland will then go up against Morocco also in Boston at 6pm local time, 11pm in Scotland on 19 June.

Read more: World Cup 2026 full groups confirmed: England to face Croatia and Scotland drawn in 'Group of Death' with Brazil

Read more: England and Scotland given tricky opponents in World Cup 2026 groups