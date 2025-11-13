England comfortably beat Serbia 2-0 as Pickford beats clean sheet record that has stood since 1966
The Three Lions have scored 20 goals without reply during qualification for next year's World Cup
England have continued their 100 per cent win record without conceding a goal during their World Cup qualifying campagin after beating Serbia 2-0 at home.
Listen to this article
Goals either side of half time at Wembley from Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze helped clinch the nation's seventh consecutive win on Thursday evening.
The Arsenal duo made sure of the win despite Thomas Tuchel's side having already secured qualification for next summer's World Cup at the last set of matches in October.
In keeping a clean sheet at Wembley, England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford broke the record for keeping the most clean sheets in a row for England, with the most recent win becoming his ninth consecutive.
He took the record from legendary goalkeeper Gordon Banks, who set it with eight shutouts in 1966.
Pickford will hope the milestone bodes well for England’s World Cup bid and ends the 59 years of hurt since Banks set the record.
Read more: Conor Benn rules out trilogy with Chris Eubank Jr and predicts rival will retire after Saturday’s clash
Read more: Jobe Bellingham to captain England U21s again as Lee Carsley backs young leader ahead of Ireland clash
Jude Bellingham made headlines before kick-off after being left on the bench, but the Real Madrid came on as a second half subsitute.
Speaking afterwards, England boss Thomas Tuchel said: “It was a difficult match.
“It was complicated because they knew everything about us and we knew nothing about them.
“Go through the list of players, they are at top clubs, they play in top leagues. They have individual quality, they came with new energy and they made it a final for them.
“I liked the first half a lot. I think we deserved to go up, I think we deserved to have maybe a second goal with Harry's header.
“Second-half, we didn't get the pressing right all the time, they escaped sometimes from the deep build-up into fast attacks so the back four had to work hard to keep the clean sheet.
“We had to overcome some difficult moments but I like it, not everything is easy. Not every win is 2-0, 3-0, 5-0. It is good. We kept a clean sheet and it was decisive in the end.”
Tuchel also hailed the impact Phil Foden, Eberiche Eze and Jude Bellingham from the bench.
“We had a good impact from the bench,” he added.“The game became a bit more stretched after we did the subs. We brought on quality players and they wanted to show that.”