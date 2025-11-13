England have continued their 100 per cent win record without conceding a goal during their World Cup qualifying campagin after beating Serbia 2-0 at home.

Goals either side of half time at Wembley from Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze helped clinch the nation's seventh consecutive win on Thursday evening.

The Arsenal duo made sure of the win despite Thomas Tuchel's side having already secured qualification for next summer's World Cup at the last set of matches in October.

In keeping a clean sheet at Wembley, England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford broke the record for keeping the most clean sheets in a row for England, with the most recent win becoming his ninth consecutive.

He took the record from legendary goalkeeper Gordon Banks, who set it with eight shutouts in 1966.

Pickford will hope the milestone bodes well for England’s World Cup bid and ends the 59 years of hurt since Banks set the record.

