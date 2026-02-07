Henry Arundell ran over for a hat trick of tries as England kicked off their Six Nations title quest with an overwhelming 48-7 win over Wales at the Allianz Stadium.

Arundell celebrated his first Test start since the 2023 World Cup by running in three first-half tries, while Ben Earl, Toe Roebuck and Tommy Freeman also went over.

Steve Borthwick’s men responded to France's impressive victory over Ireland with a statement home performance, crossing the Wales's try line seven times to register their 12th successive Test win.

George Ford directed play masterfully at fly-half and England’s precision in the first half was impressive, but they took their foot off the pedal after the interval against opponents who had discovered their stomach for the fight.

Crisis-stricken Wales hastened their downfall with a brainless first-quarter disciplinary implosion that conceded 10 penalties in 21 minutes and saw front rows Nicky Smith and Dewi Lake sent to the sin-bin.

Errors compounded across their game and, apart from an improved second half, Wales’ 12th consecutive Six Nations loss in a run dating back to 2023 was more evidence of how far they have fallen.

Earlier in the afternoon, Italy rocked the Six Nations by ambushing Scotland 18-15 in Rome, but at Twickenham it quickly became clear another upset was unthinkable.

Instead, by the end of the opening quarter England had surged 15-0 ahead through two simple Arundell finishes, both of set up by Ford, who displayed his pinpoint passing and kicking for the assists.

But the drama extended beyond the scores, with Wales’ early disciplinary wobble placing them in an impossible position.

By the 16th minute, referee Pierre Brousset warned Lake he would start to issue yellow cards in response to the rising penalty count – it stood at five – and within a minute Smith and Lake were in the sin-bin.

Earl was getting through a mountain of work and, after England had attacked one corner, they swept left, where their number eight had the strength to touch down.

When a rare Welsh attack broke down, the ball was slipped to Arundell, who completed his hat trick before left wing Roebuck also got in on the action by crossing early in the second half.

In a sign of how easy it had been, Roebuck had three unmarked white shirts outside him who could also have scored.