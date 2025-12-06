England's hopes of reclaiming the urn were fading fast as they slumped to 134 for six

Australian captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne react as they leave the field at stumps on Day 3 of the Second Men's Ashes Test between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane, Saturday, December 6. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

England suffered another dose of despair at the Gabba as Australia moved in for the kill on day three of the second Ashes Test.

The tourists were a distant second best in every way as they hobbled to the brink of a loss that would leave them 2-0 down with three to play. Their hopes of reclaiming the urn were fading faster than ever as they slumped to 134 for six, still 43 adrift. It was abject viewing at a ground that has become synonymous with English heartache, Australia's tailenders grinding the visiting attack into the Brisbane dirt. Their last three wickets put on 128 runs as England's weary bowlers struggled to make a dent against a lower-order who were taunting them with their mere presence. In building a total of 511 and a lead of 177 they batted just long enough to use up the last of the natural light, then set about chopping down opponents who were unable to show the same diligence and dedication.

England batsmen Ben Stokes and Will Jacks leave the field at stumps on Day 3 of the Second Men's Ashes Test between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane, Saturday, December 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy

After an opening stand of 48, the wickets tumbled with an air of desperate inevitability, Zak Crawley’s 44 both a top score and a mirage. None of the England batters came close to the 77 runs scored by Australia’s number nine Mitchell Starc and none ever looked like occupying the crease as long as the 72 balls faced by number 10 Scott Boland, who boasts a Test average of 7.54. The seeds were sown in first session and a half, as the home side toyed with their prey, sapping their energy and guaranteeing themselves the perfect bowling conditions. The tourists looked spent by the time they finally ended an Australian innings that had stretched longer and deeper than they could ever have feared as they resumed at 378 for six. When England finally trudged from the field after 118 overs baking in the heat, the skies were darkening and the artificial lights were beginning to take over. Australia had earned the right to cash their chips in perfect conditions and it qualified as a major surprise that there was no breakthrough in a short stint just before the interval.

Australian players celebrate the dismissal of England batsman Joe Root on Day 3 of the Second Men's Ashes Test between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane, Saturday, December 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy