England have announced their squad numbers for the World Cup after Thomas Tuchel named his squad for the 2026 tournament last week.

Tuchel’s 26-man squad arrived in Florida for their pre-tournament camp on Monday after some headline-grabbing calls, that included leaving Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Harry Maguire at home.

Jude Bellingham was handed the No. 10 shirt, despite not having been a regular in Tuchel’s side this season after an injury-hit campaign. The midfielder is in contention to start the opening group game against Croatia.

The Real Madrid star has Morgan Rogers is his direct rival for a starting position. Rogers has been given 17, unable to have the 27 shirt he wears for Aston Villa as players are numbered 1 to 26.

Captain Harry Kane wears the No.9 shirt for the third successive World Cup while Marcus Rashford has been handed 11 ahead of Anthony Gordon.

Declan Rice will wear No.4, Elliot Anderson’s importance has been highlighted by him getting No.8 while Bukayo Saka is No.7.

Jordan Pickford (1), Ezri Konsa (2), John Stones (5), Marc Guehi (6) and Nico O’Reilly (3) make up the rest of the high-profile numbers, with Chelsea right-back Reece James wearing 24, as he does for his club.

England step up their preparations for the tournament with friendlies against New Zealand on Saturday and Costa Rica next Wednesday.