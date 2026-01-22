England lost by 19 runs under the floodlights in Colombo

Sri Lanka edged out the first ODI by 19 runs. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

England's One Day team suffered a narrow defeat in their series opener against Sri Lanka in Colombo despite half-centuries from Joe Root and Ben Duckett.

Batting second under the floodlights on Thursday, England's order could not match the key contribution of Kusal Mendis, whose unbeaten 93 guided the hosts to an imposing 271 for six in the first innings. Few would have backed England's under-fire batting unit to chase it down and, despite lower-order fireworks offering late hope, they were bowled out for 252. Going into the match, captain Harry Brook admitted that he is lucky to still be in post after his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand during his side's last white-ball engagement in October.

England's Jos Butler leaves the ground after losing his wicket. Picture: Alamy

He also agreed victories are desperately needed, not only to boost spirits but also England’s ODI ranking – currently eighth. Sri Lanka’s 271 was a total bettered only once in the previous nine ODIs on this ground. From 111 for three at halfway, Mendis shared an 81-run stand with Janith Liyanage before Dunith Wellalage smashed 25 from 12 balls. England’s last ten overs went for 80, with 23 from Jamie Overton’s final over. Zak Crawley, playing his first List-A game in over two years, flashed at a wide delivery from Asitha Fernando and edged behind for six. Duckett, who failed to reach fifty in the Ashes, looked frenetic as he struggled with the low bounce while Root found his stride instantly. But Duckett battled doggedly and a sweep and a skip down the ground for fours brought up the fifty partnership as England also reached 111 at halfway.

England's Rehan Ahmed in action. Picture: Alamy