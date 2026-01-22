England beaten in first Sri Lankan ODI - despite fifties from Root and Duckett
England lost by 19 runs under the floodlights in Colombo
England's One Day team suffered a narrow defeat in their series opener against Sri Lanka in Colombo despite half-centuries from Joe Root and Ben Duckett.
Listen to this article
Batting second under the floodlights on Thursday, England's order could not match the key contribution of Kusal Mendis, whose unbeaten 93 guided the hosts to an imposing 271 for six in the first innings.
Few would have backed England’s under-fire batting unit to chase it down and, despite lower-order fireworks offering late hope, they were bowled out for 252.
Going into the match, captain Harry Brook admitted that he is lucky to still be in post after his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand during his side's last white-ball engagement in October.
Read more: Casemiro to leave Manchester United in summer
Read more: Brit Cameron Norrie eyes breakthrough against Alexander Zverev at Australian Open
He also agreed victories are desperately needed, not only to boost spirits but also England’s ODI ranking – currently eighth.
Sri Lanka’s 271 was a total bettered only once in the previous nine ODIs on this ground.
From 111 for three at halfway, Mendis shared an 81-run stand with Janith Liyanage before Dunith Wellalage smashed 25 from 12 balls. England’s last ten overs went for 80, with 23 from Jamie Overton’s final over.
Zak Crawley, playing his first List-A game in over two years, flashed at a wide delivery from Asitha Fernando and edged behind for six.
Duckett, who failed to reach fifty in the Ashes, looked frenetic as he struggled with the low bounce while Root found his stride instantly.
But Duckett battled doggedly and a sweep and a skip down the ground for fours brought up the fifty partnership as England also reached 111 at halfway.
Both batters notched their fifties in the 25th over and the chase appeared under control, with another 161 needed.
However, Sri Lanka turned the screw. Duckett reached 62, his highest score in 19 innings in all formats, before he was trapped lbw reverse-sweeping Jeffrey Vandersay.
Root was also beaten on the sweep, falling to Dhananjaya de Silva for 61 after Sri Lanka successfully reviewed, to leave England 144 for three and the hosts cock-a-hoop as Root aimed some choice words.
Brook departed in ugly fashion for six as he advanced to Charith Asalanka and was stumped.It was carbon copy the following over for Jacob Bethell, stumped off Wellalage who also claimed a superb caught-and-bowled to dismiss Sam Curran as England’s wheels came off.
Rehan Ahmed smashed 27 and Jos Buttler 19 before Overton’s rapid 34 meant England needed 20 from the final over, but he fell from the second ball.The second ODI is at the same ground on Saturday.