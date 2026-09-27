Tom Banton’s first international century paved the way for England to cap off a turbulent summer with a series-clinching thrashing of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka made a mess of their chase, sliding to 132 all out with 20 overs unused after their dangerous top three folded.

The same is true of Jordan Cox, stepping in for the injured Jos Buttler, who saw England to an imposing total of 355 for seven with breezy knock of 76 in his first one-day appearance in two years.

Banton’s coming-of-age knock, which saw him score 70 of the first 108 runs to outshine more experienced team-mates, cemented his claims to be part of the new chapter that is now unfolding.

After a setback at Headingley made this season-ending clash a decider, England finished on a high to conclude a campaign that will be otherwise remembered for Ben Stokes’ shock retirement and Brendon McCullum’s removal as Test head coach.

Banton hit an outstanding 126 to set his side on course for a 223-run win at the Kia Oval, sealing a 2-1 victory in the Metro Bank ODI Series.

The tourists enjoyed the perfect start when Dilshan Madushanka toppled Ben Duckett for a duck with his second ball, but it proved a minor setback.

Banton settled into a steady rhythm almost immediately, making up for an unusually scrappy start from Joe Root. Pathum Nissanka spared him on 15 when he shelled a ‘gimme’ at slip but Root added just three more before falling lbw to Janith Liyanage, repeating his recent struggles in the Test arena.

Remarkably, England’s premier player was just the fourth international wicket Liyanage had taken in his 53rd appearance.

Banton was having no such worries, breezing away to a run-a-ball half-century, while Harry Brook battled a sticky start of his own. Like Root he was dropped early, a thick edge off Dunith Wellalage failing to stick in Kusal Mendis’ gloves on seven, but unlike his Yorkshire team-mate he made it count.

He had pieced together 16 off his first 31 balls, missing several scoops as he searched for some tempo, when it finally clicked. His next 35 balls disappeared for 61, a punishing square drive off Liyanage getting Brook going before he unloaded a range of heavy blows. He plundered Liyanage’s final over for 17, then stooped to hammer Sachindu Colombage for a huge six over long-on.

With 30 overs gone England were primed at 157 for two, with Banton hunting down his personal milestone after missing out in Leeds when set on 73. He raced into the 90s with a pair of sixes, a sweetly-struck hook and a magnificently-timed reverse sweep, then reached his ton by crashing Wellalage through extra-cover for four.

A mishit off Asitha Fernando stopped Brook short on 77, ending the partnership at 150, and Banton was cut off in full flow when he picked out long-on. He took in the acclaim of the crowd, celebrating a maiden ton in his 53rd appearance overall – including 10 ODIs and 43 T20s.

Cox made sure the momentum did not dip, taking charge of the death overs in a manner Buttler would have been happy with, hitting the ropes six times and clearing them twice in a 52-ball stay. Fernando bowled Cox and Liam Dawson with the last two deliveries of the innings, but the damage was already done.

Sonny Baker opened England’s account in the field with an unplayable ball that tailed in then flicked Nissanka’s edge as it straightened off the pitch, and by the 10-over mark the entire top three was gone.

Gus Atkinson got the better of Kamindu Mendis and Kusal, both caught at midwicket aiming big. From there, resistance was flimsy.

Jofra Archer ran out Pavan Rathnayake with a direct hit and the lower order bombed, Liam Dawson taking three for 26 with one apiece for Root, Jamie Overton and Will Jacks.