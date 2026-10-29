England striker Ivan Toney will face trial over an alleged assault at a Soho nightclub in summer 2028.

The 30-year-old footballer is accused of headbutting and punching Saber Da Silva during a confrontation at a nightclub in Wardour Street, central London, on December 6 last year.

Toney appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday morning and formally entered a not guilty plea to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

During the five-minute hearing, a provisional trial date was set for the same court on June 12, 2028 by Judge Christopher Hehir, who told the defendant he was “sorry” about the delay.

He said: “That’s a long way in advance and I’m sorry about that. As you may know, the crown courts are operating under a great deal of pressure. We have got a massive backlog of work for various reasons.”