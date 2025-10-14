Newcastle and England star Kieran Trippier’s estranged wife was subject to a suspected raid on her £2million mansion, reports claim.

“She immediately feared the worst, as it looks as if the burglars tried to ram her gates, and tried to force them open with tools.

A source told the outlet: “It sent chills down her spine.

Ms Trippier, who recently separated from the England fallback, was “terrified” after the incident and his since increased her home’s security, the Sun reports.

Charlotte Trippier, 36, called police when she suspected thieves were ramming a vehicle into her mansion’s security gates before attempting to pry them open with tools.

“Charlotte was already on edge after police wrote to residents earlier this year asking them to be vigilant and ensure their homes were secure after a spate of burglaries in the area.

“She’s improved security as she’s worried burglars have been casing her home.”

Cheshire Police confirmed it had investigated “suspicious activity” at the mansion but opted not to provide further details.

A spokesman said: “We have received a report of suspicious activity at an address and are making enquiries to establish the circumstances.”

Kieran Trippier, 34, married his wife Charlotte in 2016, and she has been a fixture at England matches since.

The Newcastle United right back took to social media to announce the break-up after pictures shared online showed him partying with a mystery woman.

This turned out to be Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, 29, with the pair attending a celebration at Ibiza nightclub Ushuaia last week.

He asked for privacy as he and Charlotte navigate the breakup.

He said: "Myself and Charlotte separated over a year ago.

"I have not commented previously as it is a private matter and we want to protect our children.

"We ask the media to respect our privacy in the same way."