England footballer Morgan Gibbs-White has been handed a £1,000 court bill after his Range Rover was caught running a red traffic light.

Then Staffordshire Police pulled over the Range Rover in April and confirmed that it belonged to Gibbs-White.

Nottinghamshire Police put an alert out on Gibbs-White’s car when the force tried to investigate the traffic light incident and found the numberplate registered with the DVLA was one letter different to what was on the vehicle.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder’s vehicle was caught on camera going past the lights in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, at 1.1 seconds after they turned red.

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The Nottingham Forest captain, who earned his first England cap in 2024, failed to respond to two police letters asking him to confirm if he had been driving at the time of the red light offence.

On Tuesday last week, he was convicted by a court of failing to provide the identity of a driver at the time of an offence.

He was sentenced at Derby Magistrates’ Court to a £660 fine, six penalty points on his licence, and an order to also pay £120 in costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

A court official said Gibbs-White did not enter a plea or mitigation, and he was sentenced behind closed doors in the fast-track Single Justice Procedure.

Gibbs-White was banned from driving for six months in May last year after he was caught speeding six times in the space of just three months.

He was ordered to pay just under £4,000 in fines for the spate of offences, including two speeding tickets acquired on the same day.

Court papers show a Nottinghamshire Police camera caught Gibbs-White’s car going past a red traffic light at 3.17pm on January 28 this year on Radcliffe Road in West Bridgford.

“At the time of the offence the vehicle was captured failing to comply with a red light signal, the time into the red light was recorded as 1.1 seconds”, a police worker wrote in her statement.

Gibbs-White, who signed for Forest in 2022 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has 10 appearances for England and was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s recent squad for the Nations League.