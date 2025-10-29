Archer was unleashed for the first time this winter and delivered a compelling five-over new-ball burst of one for eight

England's Joe Root, left, and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell shake hands following their T20 cricket match in Hamilton, New Zealand. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

England were limp with the bat again and not even a fired-up Jofra Archer could stop New Zealand moving into an unassailable ODI series lead after a five-wicket win in Hamilton.

Archer was unleashed for the first time this winter and delivered a compelling five-over new-ball burst of one for eight, operating at around 90mph, in reassuring signs for the start of the Ashes next month. He returned for a second spell to finish with fine figures of 10-4-23-3 to leave New Zealand wobbling on 118 for five after England were earlier dismissed for a meagre 175 in 36 overs. But fifties from Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, as well as a quickfire 34 not out from Mitch Santner, made sure the Black Caps moved 2-0 up with one to play as England crashed to a ninth successive overseas defeat in ODIs. Six of England's batters reached double figures but Jamie Overton's counter-attacking 42 was the top-score, while only Harry Brook out of the top-seven went past 30 after the tourists lost the toss again.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lifts his bat after making 50 runs against England during their T20 cricket match in Hamilton. Picture: Alamy

Brook called on England to go a “little bit harder” after they were skittled for 223, underpinned by the Yorkshireman’s brilliant 135, in Sunday’s defeat at Mount Maunganui in seamer-friendly conditions. The Seddon Park surface did not offer as much although Jacob Duffy, taking the new ball in place of the injured Matt Henry, got just enough movement to catch the edge of Ben Duckett, who nicked off again. The rest of England’s top-order were more culpable for their downfalls as Jamie Smith got to 13 before skying a leading edge to Kane Williamson, while Joe Root was strangled down the leg-side for 25 by Blair Tickner, making a heartwarming return to international cricket for the first time since May 2023. While the scorecard did not plumb the depths of the Bay Oval, where England were five for three and 10 for four, wickets fell at regular intervals as Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler both fell. Brook was dropped on nought by leaping Kiwi captain Santner, who made amends by snaring his opposite number for a run-a-ball 34, albeit with Will Young taking a terrific one-handed grab at point.

England's Jamie Overton, right, bats in front of New Zealand's Tom Latham during their T20 cricket match in Hamilton, New Zealand. Picture: Alamy