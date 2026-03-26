England superfan sells house to fund seven-week World Cup trip
Andy Milne has put his £350k home up for sale to buy tickets for every England game up to the final.
An England superfan is selling his Cheshire home to fund a seven-week trip to the World Cup in America this summer.
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Andy Milne, 62, has put his second home on the market to cover the cost of flights, accommodation and tickets.
A retired teacher from Norwich, Milne became a cult figure at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, when he was photographed holding a replica of the Jules Rimet trophy - the original FIFA World Cup prize, awarded from 1930 to 1970 and nicknamed "victory".
He will set off on June 3, and hopes to stay with friends in the US, Mexico and Canada to cut costs.
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"I always try to do things cheaply if I can. I will couch surf where possible; I am lucky to have friends in Mexico, Dallas, and Vancouver."
"Travel costs are expensive; I bought international flights early because you can change them even if departure times change by 10 minutes," he told The Mirror.
Milne will be in Dallas for England's first game against Croatia on June 17, which will mark the 10th World Cup he has attended.
Fans online have compared Milne's appearance to that of former England coach Steve McClaren.
This World Cup is expected to be one of the most expensive yet, with estimates of £5,000 per England match, if the Lions make the final.
It will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico, with matches spread across 16 cities including Mexico City, Los Angeles, and Toronto.
England booked their place at the tournament with a 2-0 win against Albania in November under captain Harry Kane.