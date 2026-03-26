An England superfan is selling his Cheshire home to fund a seven-week trip to the World Cup in America this summer.

Andy Milne, 62, has put his second home on the market to cover the cost of flights, accommodation and tickets.

A retired teacher from Norwich, Milne became a cult figure at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, when he was photographed holding a replica of the Jules Rimet trophy - the original FIFA World Cup prize, awarded from 1930 to 1970 and nicknamed "victory".

He will set off on June 3, and hopes to stay with friends in the US, Mexico and Canada to cut costs.

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