The men's side get undereway against New Zealand at Lord's on June 4

Sussex' Ollie Robinson has earned a test recall after over two years away. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England have named a 15-man squad for the first test of the summer against New Zealand, welcoming back Ollie Robinson and Rehan Ahmed.

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Call-ups have also been handed to the uncapped trio Emilio Gay, James Rew and Sonny Baker, but there was no place for Zak Crawley after a troubled start to the domestic season. Seam bowler Robinson, 32, as outstanding Test numbers, taking 76 wickets at 22.92 in just 20 appearances, but has not been seen since February 2024. There had been concerns over his physical durability, his ability to maintain speed over the course of a match and his relationship with the team’s leadership. Read more: Fit-again England captain Ben Stokes strikes after just eight-balls on his return to county cricket Read more: Manchester United to speak to Michael Carrick about permanent head coach role

Zak Crawley has been left out. Picture: Getty

He has been lobbying hard for a second chance and a solid start to the county season has earned him the opportunity to restate his case as the team’s premier new-ball specialist. Durham batter Gay is well known to new selector and former Durham director Marcus North and captain Ben Stokes and impressed England in Australia as part of the Lions squad and has fired his county to the top of Division Two with three centuries, 522 runs and a towering average of 92. He has been batting at number three but has plenty of first-class experience as an opener, where he is expected to feature. Rew faltered when given the chance to audition against the new ball for Somerset last week, but has been prolific further down and looks set to slot in as a spare batting option and wicketkeeping back-up to Jamie Smith. Hampshire prospect Baker, meanwhile, looks to have benefitted from the absence of Jofra Archer and the injured Brydon Carse.

Rehan Ahmed has also been called up. Picture: Getty

Archer is currently performing well for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League but his previous fitness problems mean he will not be rushed back into red-ball action and could instead work towards the second Test at the Kia Oval. Leg-spinning all-rounder Ahmed, who became England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer in Pakistan in 2022, features as he comes into the frame for a first cap on home soil. He joins Shoaib Bashir, unused throughout the Ashes as he slipped behind the occasional off-spinner Will Jacks in the pecking order. Jacks ended up playing four Tests but is now surplus to requirements, alongside former vice-captain Ollie Pope.

Durham's Emilio Gay is set to open the batting. Picture: Getty