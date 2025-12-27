England last won Down Under in January 2011, losing 16 times and drawing twice across four tours before this year's win

Jamie Smith and Harry Brook of England celebrate victory during day two of the Fourth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series between Australia and England. Picture: Morgan Hancock - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

England’s long wait for an Ashes win on Australian soil is finally over as they came out on top after two days of mayhem in Melbourne.

Ben Stokes’ dreams of bringing the urn back home may already be over after three straight losses, but the grim prospect of a 5-0 whitewash is off the table after his side emerged from a batting graveyard at the MCG with a dramatic four-wicket win in the fourth Test. England last won Down Under in January 2011, losing 16 times and drawing twice across four tours before finally ending the sequence here. Chasing 175 may have felt like a lottery on a minefield of a pitch, but for once England had the winning ticket as Jacob Bethell made a vital 40 on Ashes debut. Read more: Australia crush England in 20-wicket Boxing Day Ashes chaos Read more: Rob Key promises to investigate England’s drinking habits after mid-Ashes break

An England supporter celebrates his team's win during the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England. Picture: Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images

For the second time in the space of 24 hours England’s bowlers held up their part of the bargain, rolling over Australia for 132 in less than 35 overs, despite Gus Atkinson’s withdrawal with a hamstring injury. In his stead Brydon Carse found some long-awaited rhythm as he claimed four for 34, with three scalps for Stokes and two for Josh Tongue. The target was a slender one compared to some of the huge numbers this side have hunted on their best days, but it was also the biggest score of a match that was hurtling towards an indecently fast finish. The jeopardy brought England back in touch with the wilder side of ‘Bazball’, having previously allowed their ultra-aggressive instincts to be curbed. Ben Duckett, out of form and in the headlines for the wrong reasons, set the tone with a chaotic 34 against the new ball, Carse leapt from number 10 to number three in a revival of the so-called ‘nighthawk’ role once embodied by Stuart Broad, while Bethell even attempted a scoop shot off the first ball of the decisive evening session.

Jacob Bethell of England bats during day two of the Fourth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series between Australia and England. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It was a bold, bewildering and oddly bewitching inversion of the hard-bitten Test cricket that is typically needed in this part of the world. But most importantly for an embattled team who have been run off the rails over the past seven weeks, and most of the past 15 years, it was successful. Having travelled at turbo speed towards its end game, the match looked every bit a 50:50 bet as a fragile England line-up began their chase on a seamer’s paradise. Duckett came out fizzing with intent, mixing four boundaries and a jaw-droppingly ambitious ramp for six off Michael Neser with a handful of addled hacks. He lasted only seven overs before Mitchell Starc had the final word with a pacy yorker, but in that time he helped England chip off 51, Zak Crawley weighing in with an audacious straight six off Neser. England used Duckett’s dismissal to pull a joker from the pack, confusing everyone, including the stadium announcer, who initially called out Harry Brook’s name.

England's supporters celebrate their team's win during the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England. Picture: Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images

Carse’s arrival was an unpredictable move but had a predictable result, Australia setting the field back and waiting for a wild miss-hit. The gambit lasted eight balls and brought six runs before Bethell belatedly joined the action. He and Crawley put on a settling stand of 47 either side of tea, beginning the final session still needing 98. Bethell’s misjudged scoop off the evening’s first delivery suggested an excess of adrenaline, but he calmed himself to score some tough runs. Batting remained a hazardous existence, Scott Boland trapping Crawley lbw for 37 and tempting Bethell to pick out cover, while Joe Root and Stokes both fell before the job was done. Brook was there at the end with an unbeaten 18 but missed the rare chance to hit the winning runs, settling instead for four leg-byes that will go down as some of the most celebrated extras in English history.

England captain Ben Stokes speaks with Australia captain Steve Smith after winning the Fourth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images