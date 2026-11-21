England beat New Zealand in consecutive encounters for the first time in over 20 years, extending their winning streak to five Test matches

The win from England also clinched their fifth consecutive Test victory. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

England fired a warning to their rivals ahead of next year’s World Cup by crushing New Zealand 37-12 in a stunning victory inspired by former captain Lewis Moody.

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To roars of appreciation at Allianz Stadium, Moody joined England’s V-formation response to the haka – and then watched from the stands as the All Blacks were torn apart. The presence of Moody, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, visibly lifted Maro Itoje’s men to set the scene for a five-try rout that registered back-to-back wins against New Zealand for the first time since 2002 and 2003. It also clinched a fifth consecutive Test victory, providing thrilling validation of their post-Six Nations resurgence with the 2027 World Cup final just a year away. Man of the match Ben Earl, Ollie Chessum and Itoje were at the forefront of England’s forward dominance, which continued when the bench arrived to step up the assault on the All Blacks line. Read more: Pat Cummins backed by Cricket Australia amid sandpaper scandal as teammate and fellow fast bowler hits out at 'pile-on' Read more: 'Opportunity to show resilience': Harry Kane breaks silence after suffering injury which could rule him out for months

Man of the match Ben Earl of England celebrates scoring his team's third try during the Nations Championship 2026 match. Picture: Getty

The backlash expected after New Zealand’s shock defeat to Wales last Saturday never materialised, instead they played like a tired team with the weight of the world on their shoulders. It was their third biggest defeat of all time and a record points total by England in the fixture. Fired up by Moody’s presence in the haka wearing red rose colours, the hosts feasted on quick ball to swamp the All Blacks as they produced another high-octane start. Henry Slade was the first over in the fifth minute after Fin Smith had deceived New Zealand’s midfield with a grubber, but the onslaught had just begun. George Furbank’s 50-22, a darting run by Cadan Murley and Alex Coles being held up over the line pinned the All Blacks deep in their own half with the only concern being England’s dominance was not reflected on the scoreboard.

It was the All Blacks third biggest defeat of all time and a record points total by England in the fixture. Picture: Getty