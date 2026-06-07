Atkinson took five for 30 as the tourists were dismissed for 138 chasing 254

Gus Atkinson of England bowls to Matt Henry to take the final wicket to win the match during day four of the 1st Rothesay test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Gus Atkinson continued his love affair with Lord’s, wrapping up England’s 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Rothesay Test with yet another appearance on the famous honours board.

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Atkinson took the last three wickets on day four to seal figures of five for 30, his fourth five-for in just three appearances to go alongside an unexpected century in 2024. The Surrey seamer hurried the hosts over the line by sweeping aside tailenders Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry, taking his Test record at the home of cricket to 26 wickets at just 9.5 apiece. The result never looked in doubt despite a counter-punching 44 not out from Glenn Phillips, with New Zealand all out for 138 chasing 254 on a sub-standard batting surface. The win gets England back to winning ways following their 4-1 Ashes thrashing in Australia, with Atkinson adding to strong performances from debutant Emilio Gay and new-ball partner Ollie Robinson. Read more: Harry Kane goal hands England victory over New Zealand in World Cup warm-up Read more: Christmas Day comes early for punters as Aidan O'Brien wins 12th Derby

Ben Stokes, the England captain, looks on after their victory during day four of the 1st Rothesay test match. Picture: Getty

Gay’s second-innings 57 was the innings of the match, the highest score and longest innings on a bowler’s paradise, while Robinson’s first appearance in more than two years yielded seven wickets. New Zealand’s position was already perilous as they started out on 55 for five, with any hopes built around their overnight pairing. Both have enjoyed memorable days at Lord’s in the past, Devon Conway making a double century on debut five years ago and Tom Blundell playing his part in a 195-run stand in 2022. But conditions this week have been stacked firmly against the batters and it took just a couple of minutes for England to snare a sixth wicket. It came in predictable fashion off Tongue’s fourth delivery of the morning, with significant seam movement and low bounce proving a lethal combination for Blundell. For the 11th time in the match, the umpire’s finger was raised for lbw.

England men's cricket head coach Brendon McCullum (left) talks to England's Ben Stokes at the end of the game. Picture: Getty