England put on a dazzling attacking display as they comfortably swept aside a disjointed Wales in a friendly at Wembley.

Following on from an impressive 5-0 win over Serbia in a World Cup qualifier in September, Thomas Tuchel named the same side - and they repaid his faith with another commanding 3-0 victory.

The home side came flying out of the blocks and established their three-goal lead inside only 20 minutes.

Read more: Ruben Amorim will be given three years to prove himself, Manchester United owner confirms