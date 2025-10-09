England thrash Wales in Wembley friendly as Tuchel's men shine again
Thomas Tuchel's side but on a dazzling attacking display in their 3-0 victory
England put on a dazzling attacking display as they comfortably swept aside a disjointed Wales in a friendly at Wembley.
Following on from an impressive 5-0 win over Serbia in a World Cup qualifier in September, Thomas Tuchel named the same side - and they repaid his faith with another commanding 3-0 victory.
The home side came flying out of the blocks and established their three-goal lead inside only 20 minutes.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers opened the scoring, turning in Marc Guehi's cross after four minutes.
His club team-mate Ollie Watkins, who was filling in for injured captain Harry Kane, doubled the Three Lions lead from close range seven minutes later.
Bukayo Saka added the third, curling a superb left-footed effort high past Wales keeper Karl Darlow.
The winger's 13th goal for his country makes him Arsenal's highest-scoring England international.
England now turn their attention to Latvia in their next World Cup qualifier in Riga on Tuesday, while Wales host Belgium in Cardiff on Monday.