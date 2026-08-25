The Met Office has given a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of England on Wednesday, with the weather agency predicting a small risk of flooding for some areas.

The thunderstorm alert is in place from 3am to 10pm on Wednesday, August 26, and will be in effect from Manchester in the north west down to London in the south.

The Met Office also warned that some locations in the UK could see 40-60mm of rain.

Its forecast said: "A band of heavy showers and thunderstorms is expected to move northwards on Wednesday morning.

"A drier, brighter interlude may follow, but with a chance of further showers and thunderstorms breaking out during the afternoon."

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