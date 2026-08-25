England thunderstorm warning will last all day on Wednesday
'Band of heavy showers,' predicted as Met Office gives yellow warning for UK
The Met Office has given a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of England on Wednesday, with the weather agency predicting a small risk of flooding for some areas.
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The thunderstorm alert is in place from 3am to 10pm on Wednesday, August 26, and will be in effect from Manchester in the north west down to London in the south.
The Met Office also warned that some locations in the UK could see 40-60mm of rain.
Its forecast said: "A band of heavy showers and thunderstorms is expected to move northwards on Wednesday morning.
"A drier, brighter interlude may follow, but with a chance of further showers and thunderstorms breaking out during the afternoon."
Read also: Met Office warns of thunderstorms ahead of August bank holiday
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) August 25, 2026
Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales
Thursday 06:00 – 22:00
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Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mEk4YAu8ru
The forecast added: "Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, they may be intense, with 20-30 mm rain falling in less than an hour and perhaps 40-50 mm in two-three hours in a few spots, leading to some surface water flooding.
"Large hail and frequent lightning are also possible.
"The showers and thunderstorms will drift northwards and ease during the evening."
There are no weather warnings for the rest of the week, but there is a chance of rain into the bank holiday weekend.
"It's looking like it's going to stick around for much of the bank holiday," Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said.
Saturday's temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 22C, with light rain showers arriving from around 2pm, with thunderstorms could continue into the night before potentially returning early on Monday afternoon.