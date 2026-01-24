England played Sri Lanka at their own game by producing an impressive display of spin to bowl the hosts out for 219 in the second ODI in Colombo.

The tourists were undone by spin when chasing 272 in their 19-run defeat at this ground on Thursday but, on another slow wicket, appear to have a more gettable target after suffocating Sri Lanka’s batters.

Captain Harry Brook deployed six spinners, delivering 41 of the 50 overs and returning a combined seven for 180.

As in the series opener, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat but their progress was sedate, hampered by the loss of their top three cheaply.

Kamil Mishara fell to Jamie Overton for five before Pathum Nissanka tamely chipped Adil Rashid to Will Jacks in the deep for 26.

When Kusal Mendis, the hosts’ hero in the first ODI with 93, ran himself out for 26 Sri Lanka were 68 for three and England on top.

