England turn tables with spin masterclass to dismiss Sri Lanka
The tourists were undone by spin when chasing 272 in their 19-run defeat at this ground on Thursday
England played Sri Lanka at their own game by producing an impressive display of spin to bowl the hosts out for 219 in the second ODI in Colombo.
Captain Harry Brook deployed six spinners, delivering 41 of the 50 overs and returning a combined seven for 180.
As in the series opener, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat but their progress was sedate, hampered by the loss of their top three cheaply.
Kamil Mishara fell to Jamie Overton for five before Pathum Nissanka tamely chipped Adil Rashid to Will Jacks in the deep for 26.
When Kusal Mendis, the hosts’ hero in the first ODI with 93, ran himself out for 26 Sri Lanka were 68 for three and England on top.
The reached 99 for three at halfway, a sluggish run rate of 3.96, patiently rebuilding through a half-century partnership between Dhananjaya de Silva and skipper Charith Asalanka.
The stand reached 66 before De Silva was smartly caught by Joe Root off Liam Dawson and Overton returned to remove Janith Liyanage for 12.
With 10 overs to go, the hosts were 178 for five but Asalanka’s solid innings was ended by Rashid on 45, Pavan Ratnayake was undone by Jacks for 29, Pramod Madushan was stumped off Rehan Ahmed for eight and Dunith Wellalage and Asitha Fernando fell to Joe Root in the final over.
England sprung a major surprise by naming spin-bowling all-rounder Ahmed, 21, as opener for the first time in international cricket.
The 21-year-old is certainly no mug with the bat but, in a must-win match, under-fire head coach Brendon McCullum will hope it is a gamble that pays off.