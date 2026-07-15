Thunderstorms and heavy rain threaten to delay the start time of England's semi-final World Cup match against rivals Argentina.

Heading into the World Cup 2026 semi-finals tonight are England and Argentina who are set to face each other on the football pitch for the first time since 2005.

However, while the kick off time is set for 8pm, severe weather warnings are in place in the local area which could see possible delays to the all-important game.

Taking place in the futuristic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the local time will be 3pm, weather forecasters have not only predicted 'excessive heat' but also thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Such extreme temperatures have already impacted games in the World Cup with England's match against Mexico being delayed earlier in the tournament.