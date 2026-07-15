England vs Argentina weather forecast revealed as Atlanta faces 'excessive' warnings
Thunderstorms and heavy rain threaten to delay the start time of England's semi-final World Cup match against rivals Argentina.
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Heading into the World Cup 2026 semi-finals tonight are England and Argentina who are set to face each other on the football pitch for the first time since 2005.
However, while the kick off time is set for 8pm, severe weather warnings are in place in the local area which could see possible delays to the all-important game.
Taking place in the futuristic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the local time will be 3pm, weather forecasters have not only predicted 'excessive heat' but also thunderstorms and heavy rain.
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Such extreme temperatures have already impacted games in the World Cup with England's match against Mexico being delayed earlier in the tournament.
What is the weather forecast in Atlanta for England vs Argentina?
With temperatures set to peak at 29C, the humidity levels will be at 77 per cent making the climate for the players feel much warmer.
In terms of rain, the Met Office has predicted there will be only a light chance of downpours around kick off time. However, even if heavy downpours were to occur, the England vs Argentina game would not be delayed due to the stadium's retractable roof.
If thunderstorms were to happen, Fifa has confirmed they will follow local authority rules which state that if any lightening strike is detected within eight miles of the stadium, the game will need to be stopped or delayed.
The game can not continue until least 30 minutes has passed since the last strike.
Teams will then require a 15-minute warm up before any football can resume.