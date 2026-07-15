How to watch England vs Argentina World Cup game - TV channel, kick off time and reported delays
England's football team take on Argentina in the semi-finals of the Fifa World Cup today in what is sure to be a history-making game.
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In the first head-to-head for the teams since 2005, tonight's World Cup match between England and Argentina is set to be a tense watch and has already been branded one of the "highest-risk games" of the whole tournament.
With a more sensible kick-off time for those watching in the UK, pubs, bars and households are set to be busy as they watch our players, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, hopefully take us through to the World Cup finals.
All eyes will be on tonight's game as the winners will go forward and take on Spain on Sunday 19th July after they defeated favourites France.
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Here's all the England Vs Argentina semi-final details including channel, start and kick off time as well as reported delays.
What TV channel is England vs Argentina on?
The World Cup football coverage has been split between BBC1 and ITV over the weeks but for the semi-final game, viewers will need to tune into BBC1.
What time does England vs Argentina come on?
Coverage from the all-important game begins on BBC at 7pm with a full hour of build up before the official kick of time.
The semi-final game itself will begin promptly at 8pm.
Will the England Vs Argentina game be delayed?
As it stands, there is no delay for the England semi-final football match despite there being severe weather warnings in place.
The teams will be sticking to the schedule but heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to hit the stadium around kick-off time.
Where are England playing Argentina?
The important match will be taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA at a local time of 3pm.
If England knock out Argentina, they will progress to the finals on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New York.