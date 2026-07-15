England's football team take on Argentina in the semi-finals of the Fifa World Cup today in what is sure to be a history-making game.

In the first head-to-head for the teams since 2005, tonight's World Cup match between England and Argentina is set to be a tense watch and has already been branded one of the "highest-risk games" of the whole tournament.

With a more sensible kick-off time for those watching in the UK, pubs, bars and households are set to be busy as they watch our players, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, hopefully take us through to the World Cup finals.

All eyes will be on tonight's game as the winners will go forward and take on Spain on Sunday 19th July after they defeated favourites France.

Here's all the England Vs Argentina semi-final details including channel, start and kick off time as well as reported delays.