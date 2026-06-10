Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins put the Central American side to the sword with a professional win in Orlando

Returning Declan Rice set England on course for a morale-boosting 3-0 victory against Costa Rica after a heavy thunderstorm in Orlando delayed their final World Cup warm-up match by an hour. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Returning Declan Rice set England on course for a morale-boosting 3-0 victory against Costa Rica after a heavy thunderstorm in Orlando delayed their final World Cup warm-up match by an hour.

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Having arrived in Florida at the start of last week and scraped a 1-0 win in Saturday’s workout against New Zealand, Thomas Tuchel’s side stepped up preparations a week out from their curtain-raiser against Croatia. Kick-off was put back an hour after a storm battered Orlando in the build-up to Wednesday’s friendly and England wasted no time when play finally got under way as vice-captain Rice gave them an early lead. Anthony Gordon set up the returning Arsenal star and the Barcelona new boy slammed home a second-half penalty as Tuchel’s men finally made their dominance count in a one-sided, and at times testy, encounter. Ollie Watkins added another as the England boss got an encouraging response from his substitutes having changed all 11 players again, albeit after the hour mark having done so at half-time in Tampa. Read More: FIFA president asks people to 'chill' amidst World Cup visa challenges Read More: Even Fifa cannot quite kill the World Cup’s spirit

Thomas Tuchel’s side stepped up preparations a week out from their curtain-raiser against Croatia. Picture: Getty

England started with a strong-looking team at the Inter&Co Stadium, where an impressive drainage system cleared a waterlogged pitch and ensured a tropical storm only delayed kick-off by an hour until 5pm local time (10pm UK). Jude Bellingham got the nod as number 10 ahead of Morgan Rogers and saw an early effort deflect wide before another player that will be playing in LaLiga next season provided the assist for a ninth-minute opener. Gordon, full of confidence following his big-money move to Barca, attacked his man down the left and cut the ball back for Rice to sweep home via a deflection. Gordon continued to prove a handful as Costa Rica rocked, with goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira superbly denying a Harry Kane header and then a Noni Madueke strike into the ground. Kane’s goal from a quickly-taken free-kick was disallowed as England continued to push, with Madueke allowing himself a rueful laugh after expertly rolling the ball away from onrushing Sequeira only to hit the frame of the goal. Los Ticos offered little by way of attacking threat, even when gifted the ball by Jordan Pickford, but were proving a physical opposition and the mood got heated at times.

England v Costa Rica - International Friendly. Picture: Getty

Tuchel made six changes in the 63rd minute, including introducing Bukayo Saka as he deals with an Achilles issue and Arsenal team-mate Eberechi Eze. Picture: PA