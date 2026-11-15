England roared into an unthinkable three-goal lead at the Metropolitano, despite defending the lead after finding themselves reduced to 10 men

UEFA Nations League Group Stage, November 15 Madrid, Spain: Harry Kane of England National Team celebrate the victory during 2026 27 football match of UEFA Nations League. Picture: Agencia LOF/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

England have clung on in Madrid to win 3-2 as Harry Kane's side put an end to Spain’s 43-game unbeaten run.

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The Three Lions have ended 2026 on a high, clinging on against the World Champions despite being down to 10 men for the final half hour of the game. An intense year that included a heartbreaking World Cup semi-final collapse to Argentina and wild bronze-medal win against France concluded with a chaotic victory against adversity akin to the unforgettable last-16 triumph in Mexico. England roared into an unthinkable three-goal lead at the Metropolitano, where Harry Kane’s penalty gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead that they quickly added to as Ezri Konsa and Ben White silenced Spain. But Elliot Anderson’s sending off in the 63rd minute for bringing down Lamine Yamal after Jarell Quansah was caught out put them on the backfoot against the World Cup winners. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting spot-kick and fellow Euro 2024 final goalscorer Nico Williams came off the bench to reduce the deficit as Tuchel’s team attempted to batten down the hatches. Read more: Rory McIlroy fights back tears as he dedicates landmark eighth Race to Dubai title to father Read more: Wales end 73-year wait to beat All Blacks in historic victory

UEFA Nations League Group Stage, November 15 Madrid, Spain: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham of England National Team celebrate the victory during 2026 27 football match of UEFA Nations League between Spain and England. Picture: Agencia LOF/Alamy

UEFA Nations League Group Stage, November 15 Madrid, Spain: Squad of England National Team celebrate the victory during 2026 27 football match. Picture: Agencia LOF/Alamy

England were made to sweat and James Trafford, given the nod in goal ahead of Jordan Pickford, produced some vital saves to help bring Spain’s 43-game unbeaten record to an end. Wild celebrations greeted the final whistle, with the statement win seeing Tuchel’s side through to the Nations League quarter-finals as Group A3 winners. The German coach had spoken of making the “seemingly impossible possible” on Sunday night and his side panicked Spain with their early press and intensity. Unai Simon produced a superb reaction save to deny Jude Bellingham moments before an Anthony Gordon attempt was blocked, with Spain’s goalkeeper swatting away a Declan Rice cross-shot as a stunning start continued. Kane soon sent an effort skipping just wide from 20 yards after England forced the hosts to cough up possession. Tuchel’s men looked unfazed by the mighty hosts, epitomised by left-back Lewis Hall’s bold run and cross that Spain just cut out.

Madrid, Spain. 15th Nov, 2026. Thomas Tuchel, head coach of England during Spain v England UEFA Nations League match at Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium. Picture: PRESSINPHOTO SPORTS AGENCY/Alamy

UEFA Nations League Group Stage, November 15 Madrid, Spain: Mikel Merino of Spain National Team scores the penalty during 2026 27 football match of UEFA Nations League between Spain and England. Picture: Agencia LOF/Alamy

England showed togetherness out of possession and bravery in it, with a final flourish all that was missing from their attacking play. But shortly after Lamine Yamal had a chance they won a penalty. Anderson’s firm low pass left Marc Cucurella in a heap and put Kane in behind, with the twisting England captain drawing a foul from Pau Cubarsi and keeping his nerve to strike his 45th-minute penalty beyond Simon’s reach. Tempers frayed as the players left the field and Spain boss Luis de la Fuente reacted to a poor first half with a triple change, but the visitors remained on top. Real Madrid star Bellingham was loving every moment, calling for England fans to lift the roof having brilliantly won a corner that Rice sent over for unmarshalled Konsa to head home in the 53rd minute. “We are top of the league” chanted England fans as Tuchel pumped his fists but they were not done.

UEFA Nations League Group Stage, November 15 Madrid, Spain: Judse Bellingham is defended by Pedro Porro of Spain National Team during 2026 27 football match. Picture: Agencia LOF/Alamy

Spain lacked the requisite fight in the 57th minute, when Kane played to Bellingham and he slipped through White to slam past Simon. England were in dreamland but they never do things the easy way. A mistake by Quansah was compounded by one from Anderson, who was adjudged to have brought down Yamal and was shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin. Oyarzabal stepped up to score the 65th-minute penalty and England were now having to cling on. Trafford denied Fermin Lopez after an Oyarzabal cross caused chaos, but Spain smelt blood and pulled another one back in the 75th minute.

UEFA Nations League Group Stage, November 15 Madrid, Spain: Lamine Yamal of Spain National Team is defended by Myles Lewis-Skelly. Picture: Agencia LOF/Alamy