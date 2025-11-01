The hosts registered their eighth win in a row at Allianz Stadium on Saturday afternoon

England kicked off the beginning of their Autumn Internationals with a win over Australia. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

England kicked off their Autumn Internationals in style with 25-7 victory over Australia at Twickenham.

The hosts relied on heavily on Henry Pollock who delivered the pivotal try and cement the side's eight successive win. The arrival of five British and Irish Lions with 30 minutes left was decisive against the Wallabies, whose revival was halted when Pollock showed speed and skill to run in his third Test try in the 60th minute, building an eight-point lead at a stage when the match was finely poised. Tries from Alex Mitchell and Luke Cowan-Dickie then propelled England out of sight, clinching their first win against one of the southern hemisphere big three since 2022. Read more: Former Irish sports star expects custodial sentence after defrauding around 400,000 euro to treat cancer he never had Read more: William Hill owner cheers ‘good progress’ as sports betting boosts revenues

Luke Cowan-Dickie celebrates scoring his sides fourth try with team mate Henry Pollock. Picture: Alamy

Head coach Steve Borthwick was frustrated at only having four training sessions to prepare for the first of four Tests at Twickenham this autumn, but what materialised was a pleasing afternoon for the head coach, even if it took time for his players to hit their stride. England dominated the first half yet entered the interval just 10-7 ahead having failed to finish a series of chances, as well as gifting Australia a try. Helped by a favourable penalty count, they tore into the Wallabies with the electric Immanuel Feyi-Waboso thwarted by Max Jorgensen and Joe Heyes held up over the line, introducing the theme for the opening 40 minutes.

Maro Itoje of England acknowledges the crowd after the match. Picture: Alamy

It took until the end of the first quarter to register any points with a George Ford penalty quickly followed by Ben Earl racing over after Tom Roebuck had displayed his athleticism to catch a Mitchell box kick. Earl's finish was from 40 metres out and the number eight showed real gas to evade the three Wallabies who were in hot pursuit. England then staged a robust defence of their line, although they were helped by Australia’s lack of ideas in attack, and when they advanced downfield Earl was held up over the line. The assault continued and just as Australia looked set to crack again, wing Harry Potter picked off Fraser Dingwall’s pass and ran almost the length of the field to touch down.