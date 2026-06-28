Bellingham and Kane came to England's rescue as they beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of Group L, but it's a different story for Scotland whose manage quit following their elimination from the World Cup

Harry Kane is now England's all-time top World Cup goalscorer. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

England beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of their group and secure their place in the knockouts. The Tartan Army, however, had no such luck as Scotland were officially eliminated.

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Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham scored England's two goals, securing them the top place in their group. Picture: Alamy

England's first half was, in Harry Kane's post-match words, "a little bit sloppy". There were a couple of shots on target that were saved by Panama's goalkeeper, but the Three Lions largely struggled to make an impact. Possibly the most excitement the rainy MetLife stadium saw during the first match was the booing during the hydration breaks. The start of the second half didn't look much more promising at first, as there were multiple missed shots, followed by Jarell Quansah going down in the 62nd minute after coming together with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez. But then Jude Bellingham directed a ball in from a corner to score England's breakthrough goal of the match. Shortly after that, Harry Kane headed a cross into the top left-hand corner to put England ahead by two, and to put himself ahead of Gary Lineker to become England's all-time top World Cup goalscorer. England manager Thomas Tuchel said after the match: "Good, good performance again, everyone did what they needed to do. Jude was a big part of it." England’s next match will be on Wednesday, July 1 in Atlanta, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has stepped down after the team crashes out of the World Cup. Picture: Alamy