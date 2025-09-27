England have won the Women's Rugby World Cup for the third time after a 33–13 win over Canada.

Read more: Emma Raducanu claims first victory in China to ease into third round

Ellie Kildunne’s superb opening try was followed by scores from forwards Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews to give England a 21–8 lead at half-time.

In front of a sold-out Allianz Stadium, the Red Roses were forced to dig deep against physical opposition but eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Despite going down to 14 players in the second half, an Abbie Ward try was followed by Matthews’ second of the game to give England some breathing space on the scoreboard.

John Mitchell's side were pre-game favourites but faced huge pressure given England's World Cup final record of six losses in eight.

But they laid that ghost to rest and extended their record winning run to 33 games with a display built on defensive excellence and powerful running.

Asia Hogan-Rochester had put Canada one score up, but three unanswered tries left them with a mountain to climb before Sophie de Goede converted a penalty to keep them within touching distance.

Hogan-Rochester bagged her second try of the game in the second half, but her side were unable to cross over again because of brilliant Red Roses defending.

Canada, ranked number two in the world, played their best rugby of the tournament but were simply outclassed by Mitchell's team.

Their victory caps a wonderful year for women's sport in England, after football's Lionesses retained their European title at Euro 2025 in July.