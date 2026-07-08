Speaking from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkiye, Sir Keir hinted that he would grant the bunk-off bonanza should England put an end to 60 years of hurt.

The outgoing Prime Minister has all but confirmed that, should Thomas Tuchel's side bring football home, England fans will be able to celebrate with a day off work.

In this scenario, the 26 heroes in white would be crowned world champions on Sunday June 19, before parading through central London on Friday July 24, in a nationwide day off.

With Sir Keir set to hand the keys of Downing Street to Andy Burnham on June 20, the act could be his last at the helm - in a fitting move for the footie-mad Labour leader.

England must overcome Norway on Saturday night to have a chance at football's greatest prize, followed by a possible semi-final against old foes Argentina.

Asked by reporters if he would green-light a Bank Holiday, the PM said: “I don’t want to jinx it… but ask me again if we get to the final.”

While he stopped short of formally announcing one, it is understood No10 is planning to reward the nation if England go all the way.