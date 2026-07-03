England's World Cup clash against Mexico could be brought forward due to the risk of thunderstorms, reports claim.

The Three Lions' second knockout game of the tournament was originally scheduled for July 5 at 6pm local time and 1am BTS on Monday morning.

But FIFA is now reportedly considering changing kick-off time for England's game against hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

However, no final decision has been made and the original kick-off time may remain unchanged.

But according to Mexican outlet Claro Sports, the game could now start at 12pm local time and 7pm in the UK due to risk of storms.

It comes after Mexico's match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain.

Other matches have also been affected by severe weather across the United States and Mexico, with a thunderstorm causing a two-hour delay during France’s 3-0 win over Iraq in Philadelphia

England too experienced weather delays ahead of the tournament during their clash against Costa Rica.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer announced pubs can stay open until 5am on Monday morning so fans can watch the game.

MPs had called for leeway beyond the 2am extended pub opening hours already in place for England matches during the football World Cup.

The blanket extension means individual pubs do not need to apply for extended hours.As well as hundreds of Greene King and Marston’s pubs, a spokesperson for Fuller’s said that as of Friday morning 23 pubs were planning to stay open.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council has slammed timing of the Government’s decision.

In a joint statement, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, NPCC lead for football policing, and Acting Chief Constable Scott Green, NPCC lead for alcohol licensing and harm reduction, said the “late announcement” meant forces having to adapt plans and take officers away from communities.

They also asked England fans to be considerate to others and drink “sensibly” during the game.

More to follow.