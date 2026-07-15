World Cup winner Nobby Stiles' brain disease was caused by years of heading footballs, inquest finds
The 1966 World Cup winner headed a football around 140,000 times during his career, an inquest into his death heard.
England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles’ death was contributed to by a brain condition caused by repeatedly heading a football, a coroner has ruled.
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Stiles, 78, a former Manchester United footballer and 1966 World Cup winner, died with severe dementia and had headed a football around 140,000 times during his career, Stockport Coroner’s Court heard at the inquest into his death.
Expert analysis of his brain showed his severe dementia was as a result of Alzheimer’s disease but also the condition, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which has been associated with head trauma from heading a ball.
Neuro-pathology expert, Dr Daniel Du Plessis told the court: “I’m quite convinced his heading the football that many times has caused his CTE.”
Alison Mutch, senior coroner for South Manchester, asked Dr Du Plessis: “You are saying repeated heading of the ball is the cause of his CTE?”
“Yes,” Dr Du Plessis replied.
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Chris Morris, area coroner for Greater Manchester South, told Stockport Coroner’s Court last week that a brain expert had examined samples and medical records and due to the injury, ordered a full inquest.
Norbert “Nobby” Stiles, born in Manchester in 1942, was a tough-tackling defensive midfielder, capped 28 times by England and playing nearly 400 times for Manchester United.
He died in October 2020 after a long illness, but his family has since campaigned for football authorities to do more to help ex-players cope with injuries they claim were caused during their playing days.