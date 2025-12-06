Dates, kick off times and stadiums for group stage matches were confirmed on Saturday

England fans look happy as they gather in the King & Queen pub in Brighton ready to watch England take on Spain in the Women's World Cup Final in Australia. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The announcement that England’s group stage matches in the World Cup will kick off before midnight is a “welcome boost” for pubs and bars, the boss of an industry body has said.

There had been some concerns among fans that late fixtures could curtail celebrations as next summer's tournament will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico, meaning some games will not start until 3am UK time. Dates, kick off times and stadiums for group stage matches were confirmed on Saturday, with Thomas Tuchel's side to face Croatia at 9pm UK time on June 17, 3pm local time in Texas, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team. The second match against Ghana on June 23 is a 4pm kick-off in Boston, 9pm in the UK, while the final group game against Panama at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is a 5pm kick-off local time – 10pm in the UK on June 27.

The screen displays the Group L schedule during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official match schedule announcement. Picture: Getty

Kate Nicholls, the chairwoman of UK Hospitality, said: “This news is a welcome boost for the hospitality industry. “Everyone knows that if you aren’t able to attend the game itself, your local pub or bar is the next best place to do it.” But there are concerns that venues in Scotland risk missing out on that boost with later kick-offs for their national team. There will be late nights for armchair fans watching Scotland’s games, with the opening game against Haiti in Boston kicking off at 9pm local time – 2am on June 14 back at home. The second game against Morocco on June 19 is also in Boston, kicking off at 6pm – 11pm in the UK, and in the final group match they will take on Brazil in Miami on June 24, again at 6pm, or 11pm in the UK.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw - Official Match Schedule Announcement. Picture: Getty