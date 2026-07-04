The last 16 tie in Mexico City has been thrown into uncertainty after reports emerged that the kick-off time could be moved forward six hours.

England face a World Cup washout with 90 per cent chance of thunderstorms ahead Mexico clash. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

England's World Cup kick-off time against Mexico will remain unchanged despite more than an 80 per cent chance of thunderstorms passing over during the game.

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The Three Lions' second knockout game of the tournament was scheduled to take place at 6pm local time on Sunday, July 5 (1am GMT on Monday), but the kick-off time was thrown into jeopardy amid suggestions thunderstorms could disrupt play. Late on Friday evening, FIFA was reported to be in discussion about moving the clash at the iconic Estadio Azteca, causing fans to shift plans in a bid to catch the match. However, after hours of uncertainty, FIFA reportedly made the decision to keep kick-off time as 6pm local time. The perceived flip-flopping sparked fury among fans, with many concerned about missing the match or potential delays to play. It comes as England received a wave of boos as they arrived in Mexico overnight, with the team's location leaking ahead of their arrival - a detail the England camp were hoping to keep under wraps. Read more: All the pubs that will stay open late for England vs Mexico - Is your local on the list? Read more: England's World Cup clash with Mexico in chaos as FIFA spark fury with axed plan to change kick off time

Heavy rains with isolated very heavy downpours (50 to 75 mm) and thunderstorms are forecast by Mexico's meteorological centre. Picture: Gobierno de Mexico

The Met office predicts an 80 per cent chance of rain over Mexico City during the game. Picture: Met Office

Due to the nature of the weather system, moving forward the kick-off time would have meant an increased chance of heavy rain during the game. Temperatures during the game are currently expected to reach a high of 24 degrees on Sunday evening. It comes after England’s warm-up game against Costa Rica in Orlando last month was plagued by delays after storms and persistent rain. FIFA failed to comment on suggestions a time change may take place, nor did they reaffirm the original kick-off time. The lack of clarity has reportedly infuriated officials from both the FA and Mexican federation - as well as fellow participants Brazil and Norway, whose matchup will take place at 9pm BST on Sunday.

Mexico City, Mexico. 30th June, 2026. Players of Mexico celebrates his team's victory during a FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Mexico's match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain. Other matches have also been affected by severe weather across the United States and Mexico, with a thunderstorm causing a two-hour delay during France’s 3-0 win over Iraq in Philadelphia England too experienced weather delays ahead of the tournament during their clash against Costa Rica. It comes after Sir Keir Starmer announced pubs can stay open until 5am on Monday morning so fans can watch the game.

Starmer has allowed pubs to stay open until 5am on Monday. Picture: Alamy