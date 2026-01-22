The Government has been warned about rising levels of obesity and 'uneven' vaccination coverage among English children

There is an “urgent” need to rebuild the health visiting workforce, MPs have said after a report warned that children in England have “some of the worst child health outcomes in Europe”. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

English children are among the unhealthiest in Europe, MPs have warned as they call for an urgent rebuild of Britain's health visiting workforce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Health and Social Care Committee called on the Government to take steps to improve child health across Britain after it warned about rising levels of obesity and “uneven” vaccination coverage in a new report. The report, which focused on the first 1,000 days of children's lives, urged the Government to "go further" on its plans to open Family Hubs where parents can access advice and support. Committee members said Labour must make sure that the planned centres are accessible to 'every community', and highlighted a shortfall of 5,000 posts in the health visiting workforce. Ministers have been urged to rebuild the sector, which has seen a stark 43 per cent drop in numbers since 2015. The remaining staff are managing "dangerously high" caseloads, according to the report, which suggests an immediate plan to hire 1,000 more workers to help alleviate pressures. Read more: Low vitamin D ‘increases hospital admissions for bronchitis and pneumonia’ Read more: NHS launches investigation after midwives told there is 'benefit' in marriage between cousins

There is an “urgent” need to rebuild the health visiting workforce, MPs have said after a report warned that children in England have “some of the worst child health outcomes in Europe”. Picture: Alamy

The remaining staff are managing "dangerously high" caseloads, according to the report, which suggests an immediate plan to hire 1,000 more workers to help alleviate pressures. The group of MPs suggested that those with nursing or midwifery qualifications should be targeted for appointments to fill the vacancies. The report also calls for the target of giving 95 per cent of children their routine childhood immunisations to be reinstated in the NHS. MPs challenged the Government to commit to achieve the 95 per cent goal by July 2029, the end of the current Parliament. Committee member Paulette Hamilton said: “Children growing up in our country today stand too great a chance of becoming overweight, developing asthma or tooth decay, or catching life-threatening yet preventable diseases due to missed vaccines. “The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health says the UK has some of the worst health outcomes for young children in Europe. This should be a source of shame. “Over the last two decades, we have seen a hollowing out of health services for infants – the Family Hubs programme still barely touches the sides of what was once provided by Sure Start centres before they were forced to close. “And our provision of health visitor appointments is woefully inadequate in some parts of the country.”

There is an “urgent” need to rebuild the health visiting workforce, MPs have said after a report warned that children in England have “some of the worst child health outcomes in Europe”. Picture: Alamy