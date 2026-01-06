England's pain at the 2025-26 is continuing after batting from Travis Head and Steve Smith have put even a consolation victory out of reach.

The pair have contributed to a 518 total for Australia, dwarfing the 384 managed by England so far in Sydney as the fifth and final test nears a conclusion.

The tourists have long-since given up hope of winning back the Ashes, but did at least end a 15-year wait for a test victory against Australia when they won the fourth outing in Melbourne.

Even so, it has been a crushing defeat that will likely stand at 4-1 to Australia when the action concludes. The home side had retained the Ashes at a much earlier point, after just 11 days, with a win in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, England's managing director Rob Key has said he will investigate so-called "stag do behaviour" with players looking worse for wear mid-series after a night out.

But is this England's worst Ashes ever? Here is how it compares to historic lows.