Is this England's worst ever Ashes series?
How 2025-2026 Ashes compares to previous England defeats
England's pain at the 2025-26 is continuing after batting from Travis Head and Steve Smith have put even a consolation victory out of reach.
Listen to this article
The pair have contributed to a 518 total for Australia, dwarfing the 384 managed by England so far in Sydney as the fifth and final test nears a conclusion.
The tourists have long-since given up hope of winning back the Ashes, but did at least end a 15-year wait for a test victory against Australia when they won the fourth outing in Melbourne.
Even so, it has been a crushing defeat that will likely stand at 4-1 to Australia when the action concludes. The home side had retained the Ashes at a much earlier point, after just 11 days, with a win in Adelaide.
Meanwhile, England's managing director Rob Key has said he will investigate so-called "stag do behaviour" with players looking worse for wear mid-series after a night out.
But is this England's worst Ashes ever? Here is how it compares to historic lows.
Is 2025-2026 England's worst ever Ashes?
By virtue of winning one test in Melbourne, England have avoided the 0-5 humiliation - which they most recently suffered in Australia in the 2013-14 series. England also lost the 1920-21 series 0-5 and again in 2006-07.
England has never achieved a 5-0 whitewash of Australia in a modern Test series but did win 5-1 in 1979.
Australia also won 4-0, with one match drawn, in 2017-18 and again in 2021-22, which means that by recent form Down Under, the 2025-26 campaign was not actually particularly poor for England.
Still, knowing that things could have been worse is little consolation for the team.
"We obviously came here with a goal in mind and we haven't been able to achieve it. It hurts and it sucks," England captain Ben Stokes said after the Adelaide loss.