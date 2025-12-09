The fast bowler managed just 11 wicketless overs during the first Test. He will be replaced by Surrey's Mark Wood

England’s hopes of launching an Ashes comeback in Adelaide have been hit by a series-ending injury to pace bowler Mark Wood. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

England's hopes of launching an Ashes comeback in Adelaide have been hit by a series-ending injury to pace bowler Mark Wood.

Wood, one of the fastest bowlers the country has ever produced, has suffered fresh knee problems and will depart Australia, having got through just 11 wicketless overs in the first Test at Perth. Surrey's Matt Fisher, who made his only Test appearance in Barbados in 2022, has been drafted in from the England Lions as a replacement but offers a much more traditional brand of English seam fare than Wood's bone-juddering speed.

Mark Wood bowled for just 11 overs in the first Test at Perth. Picture: Alamy

The 35-year-old has been plagued by a variety of fitness problems throughout his career and underwent left knee surgery in March in a bid to get him fit and firing for the trip Down Under. His return to action was shifted back a handful of times in the English summer and he was selected for the first Test despite feeling a twinge in his hamstring in the warm-up match against the Lions. Following England's two-day defeat he suffered a serious reaction and has been seen walking uncomfortably with heavy duty strapping on his leg. England had hoped he might recover in time to feature again in the next three Tests but that idea has now been jettisoned. Wood's one-year central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board runs until September next year but there must now be serious questions over if his body can ever withstand the rigours of the Test game. For now he is not giving up - either on his own chances of regaining full fitness or his team's prospects of a daring fightback.

England captain Ben Stokes shakes hands with Australian Cameron Green following Australia's win on Day 4 of the Second Men's Ashes Test between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane. Picture: Alamy