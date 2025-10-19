England held their nerve to clinch a four-run victory over hosts India, booking their spot in the semi-finals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

But England’s bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages, silencing the passionate home crowd as India’s hopes slipped away.

Chasing what would have been their highest successful ODI target, India appeared well on course as captain Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (88) both posted fluent half-centuries.

Knight’s composed 109 anchored England’s total of 288 for eight, though India fought back late in the innings with a burst of wickets.

The win came on a landmark day for captain Heather Knight, who celebrated her 300th international appearance with a superb century in Indore.

After their previous match against Pakistan in Colombo was washed out - having stumbled to 79 for seven - England made a confident start upon winning the toss at Holkar Stadium.

India eventually made the breakthrough in the 16th over when Tammy Beaumont (22) was bowled attempting to sweep a full delivery from Deepti Sharma, who celebrated her 150th ODI wicket.

Amy Jones, who earlier survived an India review for lbw off Renuka Singh, brought up her first World Cup half-century before then chipping Sharma to Mandhana at short mid-on for 56.

Former England skipper Knight joined Nat Sciver-Brunt in the middle and the pair soon set about building another strong partnership to push the total past 200 in the 38th over.

India fought back to build some pressure, which was rewarded when captain Harmanpreet Kaur held a fine catch to dismiss Sciver-Brunt (38) off Sree Charani.

Knight – whose summer was hampered by a hamstring problem – completed her century off 86 balls in the 44th over with another boundary, but was then run out on 109 when attempting a quick second following a fine throw from Amanjot Kaur to leave England seemingly well set at 249 for four.

India, though, picked up momentum in the closing stages and conceded just 36 off the last five overs as England continued to lose cheap wickets.

First Sophia Dunkley (15) holed out to Sharma off Charani, with Alice Capsey and Emma Lamb soon following before Sophie Ecclestone was run out.

Charlie Dean, helped by a late burst, finished unbeaten on 19, while Sharma recorded her best World Cup ODI figures of four for 51.

England made an early breakthrough in the third over when Pratika Rawal (six) nicked Lauren Bell behind and Dean then trapped Harleen Deol (24) lbw at the end of the powerplay to put the hosts at 42 for two.

However, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Mandhana then dug in to push their side on to 125 at the halfway stage.England were in need of some inspiration – which came in the 31st over when Lamb held a low catch to remove Harmanpreet Kaur off a slightly-wider delivery from Sciver-Brunt.

Mandhana, struggling with cramp, pushed India on towards needing a run-a-ball heading into the final 10 overs before being caught by Capsey at long-off.

After Sharma had brought up her own 50, India lost Richa Ghosh cheaply when she drilled Sciver-Brunt straight to Knight at cover as England built some late pressure.

Ecclestone then removed Sharma – caught by Dunkley – to further dampen the home support with India left needing 14 off the last over from Linsey Smith as they slumped to a third-straight World Cup defeat.