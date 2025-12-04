Joe Root has served up his maiden hundred in Australia, with the cricketer providing hope for an unsteady England in the day-night Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Root ticked off the big-ticket item after picking up 100 runs down under - one of the few accolades missing from his distinguished CV.

While he has amassed more than 13,000 Test runs – only India great Sachin Tendulkar has more – Root’s lack of a three-figure score in any format in Australia was a major subplot ahead of this Ashes series.

After scores of nought and eight in England’s two-day defeat in Perth, Root was put down on two at the Gabba as a diving Steve Smith failed to hang on to a difficult low chance at slip off Mitchell Starc.

However, the 34-year-old, who came to the crease in the third over with England wobbling on five for two, capitalised on his let-off to be a pillar of defiance in tricky pink-ball conditions.