England’s Jordan Henderson out of World Cup after breaking his wrist while jumping over advertising hoardings
The 36-year-old will reportedly have to undergo surgery
Jordan Henderson is out of the World Cup after the midfielder sustained a freak injury during post-match victory celebrations.
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The Three Lions' historic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the Azteca stadium was dampened after Henderson fell over an advertising hoarding, injuring his wrist.
Moments after the full-time whistle, medical teams could be seen rushing over to give the Brentford midfielder oxygen before carrying him off on a stretcher.
The former Liverpool captain was rushed to hospital and it was later confirmed he had broken his wrist and is out of the tournament.
It is understood the 36-year-old will require surgery on his wrist.
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Video of the Jordan Henderson incident, hope he’s ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tot0QtaXiF— Arsenal Family (@arsenalfami1y) July 6, 2026
England manager Thomas Tuchel said the injury looked "really bad" and was "quite serious".
"Jordan [Henderson] just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad," he told the BBC on Monday.
"It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital."
Jude Bellingham said: “He’s in a bit of bother but our medical team have got everything under control probably. Best not to give too much detail when I don’t know too much what is going on.
"Everyone was there to support him and even that was a beautiful thing to see.”
Henderson's World Cup performance has been limited to a six-minute stretch in the final six minutes of England's game against Panama.
He will join Reece James, who has been dealing with a hamstring problem, on the sidelines.
The Three Lions will next come head-to-head with Norway on Saturday at 22:00 BST in Miami after their 2-1 defeat over Brazil.