The 36-year-old will reportedly have to undergo surgery

The Three Lions' historic 3-2 victory in the Azteca stadium was soured after Henderson fell over an advertising board post-match celebrations, injuring his wrist. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Jordan Henderson is out of the World Cup after the midfielder sustained a freak injury during post-match victory celebrations.

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Video of the Jordan Henderson incident, hope he’s ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tot0QtaXiF — Arsenal Family (@arsenalfami1y) July 6, 2026

England manager Thomas Tuchel said the injury looked "really bad" and was "quite serious". "Jordan [Henderson] just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad," he told the BBC on Monday. "It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital." Jude Bellingham said: “He’s in a bit of bother but our medical team have got everything under control probably. Best not to give too much detail when I don’t know too much what is going on. "Everyone was there to support him and even that was a beautiful thing to see.”

Moments after the full-time whistle, medical teams could be seen rushing over to give the Brentford midfielder oxygen before carrying him off on a stretcher. Picture: Alamy