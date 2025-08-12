Rushanara Ali’s case perfectly illustrates the current state of renting in England – resigning after pushing her tenants out, supposedly to sell the property, only to shortly re-let it with a £700 a month rent increase.

The government's Minister for Homelessness should probably know better. One can argue whether MPs (or housing ministers) should or shouldn’t be landlords, but the extent to which so many are (about one in seven) helps to explain how we've ended up in this situation.

Being a landlord has come to be seen as a can’t-lose investment for those who can afford it. People with such investments often don't want expensive repairs or tenant welfare to distract from their financial return. Too often landlord behaviour is guided by the free market and what the law permits – or what they can get away with – rather than morality.

Hence the LBC phone lines have been lit up with landlords who simply can’t see what she has done wrong.

And so while the private rented sector has doubled in size in the last 20 years, conditions for renters have worsened. Soaring rents, being gouged for deposits and made to jump through hoops to secure a property have become common.

For years now every major party has recognised this must change, and that renters need more security. The government’s Renters’ Rights Bill, an improved version of the previous government’s Renters (Reform) Bill, is in its final stages – when passed it should mean renters have better routes to redress and much needed protections.

But the bill took a beating in the Lords, where the govt lack a majority, and has had various new eviction grounds and potential loopholes added in. One of these is a reduction in the no re-let period following eviction under the new sales ground.

The bill will abolish section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions but still allow landlords to evict in order to sell a property. So there needs to be a ban on re-letting a property after doing this – or landlords will use the sales ground as a de facto section 21. In their propertied wisdom, the Lords voted to reduce that no re-let period from 12 months to 6. (Ms. Ali’s behaviour would still be made illegal even if this change is removed).

But the problem is many landlords own their property outright or have minimal debt. Just 42% of landlords declared residential finance costs to HMRC.

A 6 month ban on re-letting will do little to prevent those landlords from abusing the sales ground to evict tenants at will – perhaps ones who are asking for essential repairs to the property, or who are opposing a stiff rent increase.

Along with other damaging changes made to the bill, it’s essential the government take this change out when the bill returns to the House of Commons – and show renters that they’ve got their back when it counts.

And it’s probably for the best that it won’t be Rushanara Ali making this argument now.