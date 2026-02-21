England’s Guinness Six Nations unravelled spectacularly as they were brutally removed from title contention following a 42-21 rout by Ireland at Allianz Stadium.

A week after their Murrayfield jinx had struck again, Steve Borthwick’s men leaked 22 unanswered points in a dramatic opening half hour with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Freddie Steward hooked before the interval.

And the misery continued into the second-half as broken England hardly fired a shot in their first defeat at Twickenham since November 2024.

All of the flaws exposed by Scotland resurfaced with interest in a self-destructive error count, a lack of physicality in all areas but particularly in defence, senior players not performing and an absence of leadership.George Ford drawing ironic cheers when he found touch summed up his afternoon and it was a grim way for England captain Maro Itoje to mark his 100th cap on a day when Twickenham sounded more like the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland were outstanding at capitalising on the favourites’ weaknesses as they registered their sixth victory in seven meetings between the rivals, producing an upset to invigorate their Six Nations after stumbling through the opening two rounds.

Jamison Gibson-Park ran the show in style with Stuart McCloskey and Caelan Doris among those playing strong supporting roles in a win that has relieved the pressure that was building on head coach Andy Farrell.

Read more: France open Six Nations title defence with statement victory over Ireland

Read more: England's bid to lift Six Nations suffers blow after bruising defeat to Scotland