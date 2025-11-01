Jacob Duffy, left, Nathan Smith, and Devon Conway of New Zealand celebrate the wicket of Joe Root of England. Picture: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP

By Rebecca Henrys

England’s top-order batters misfired again in their final international before the Ashes as New Zealand claimed a tense two-wicket win to seal a 3-0 ODI series clean sweep in Wellington.

Up against favourable seaming conditions after losing the toss for the third time in a row, England stumbled to 44 for five in 10.1 overs before Overton's 68 off 62 balls helped them to 222 all out. Overton then affected a run-out and collected two for 32 in a wholehearted all-round effort as the Black Caps slipped to 196 for eight but Zak Foulkes and Blair Tickner got them home in nervy scenes as England slipped to a 12th defeat in their last 16 one-day internationals. A terrific bowling display was unable to mask more sorry batting, with all of the top-five who will travel to Australia next week ahead of the first Ashes Test on November 21 flopping. Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Jacob Bethell are all short of runs and have just one warm-up – against England Lions – to rediscover some form in the middle after failing to fire in Mount Maunganui last weekend, in Hamilton on Wednesday and on Saturday at the Sky Stadium.

England's Sam Curran looks on as he bowls the ball during the England in New Zealand. Picture: James Foy/Alamy Live News

Smith departed in the second over, perhaps surprised by a hint of extra bounce as an attempted cut feathered the edge off Foulkes, whose late inswing did for Root lbw. When Duckett toe-ended a pull off Jacob Duffy to a backtracking Rachin Ravindra and Harry Brook hung out his bat and nicked to slip, it meant England’s top-four had accumulated a combined 84 runs in three ODIs, the fewest in a men’s three-match series or tournament. Bethell, dropping a place to five, flashed Duffy to slip for 11 to finish with 31 runs for the series, not the impression the stylish left-hander would have wanted to leave as he vies for a spot in England’s Ashes XI with Ollie Pope. Jos Buttler and Sam Curran put on 53 before having their stumps rearranged by Tickner but Overton and Brydon Carse, with four sixes in his quickfire 36, made sure they did not sink without trace.

Blackcaps player Blair Tickner attempts to reach the ball as Adil Rashid runs past during the England in New Zealand. Picture: James Foy/Alamy Live News