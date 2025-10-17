Border Force workers who patrol UK waters have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over frozen allowances as well as terms and conditions.

Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members who work on patrol boats have voted for strike action by 96 per cent on a turnout of 80 per cent.

Their duties include searching for and identifying vessels at sea engaged in smuggling or small boats crossings in the English Channel.

Workers are furious after being forced to wait more than six years for the result of a payment review into allowances for their roles.

It comes just one day after the UK’s border security chief tasked with tackling Channel crossings has said the number of arrivals by small boat to the UK is “frustrating” but that work to stop the smuggling route was “always going to take time”.

Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt rejected the idea that it was a “fool’s errand” to go after smuggling gangs and told MPs he was convinced the plan in place “will deliver”.

Read more: Border Force officers use 'nous' to uncover £72million of cocaine hidden in machinery

Read more: French police pepper spray migrants trying to cross channel