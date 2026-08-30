Three people have been rescued from a French fishing vessel that has sunk in the English Channel but a search is still under way for two others.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said two people are still “unaccounted for” and those who have been rescued have been taken to hospital.

An “intensive search” south-west of Eddystone Lighthouse, just off of Plymouth, has been under way since a distress call was made from the troubled boat on Saturday evening.

An MCA spokesman said: “HM Coastguard maintained the intensive search during the night and it is continuing today with multiple assets sent to help with the search.

“Three people were rescued last evening from the French-registered fishing vessel which had made the call for help.

“They were taken to hospital for further care.

“The search is continuing for two further people who remain unaccounted for.

“The vessel has sunk.”

A coastguard rescue helicopter, a fixed wing aircraft plus RNLI lifeboats from Falmouth and Plymouth were among the vessels scrambled to the scene.

Local vessels have also been helping the rescue operation, the MCA had said.

The coastguard was alerted by a report about the vessel just after 6pm on Saturday.

No further details about how the incident happened or the individuals involved are currently available.