The FA has confirmed to LBC it will join Wales in withdrawing support

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks at the 73rd FIFA Congress. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The English FA is to withdraw its support for the re-election of Fifa boss Gianni Infantino.

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The Football Association of Wales [FAW] said it "hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027-2031 term". They have become the first country to withdraw support after writing to the governing body. A spokesperson told LBC: "The FAW hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027-2031 term. "The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

FA Chief Mark Bullingham. Picture: Getty

"Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept. The FAW has written to FIFA about its position on its chief. It comes months after the Welsh governing body hosted Infantino for meetings, making it a significant move which is expected to trigger other nations to do the same. Infantino, who has been in power for a decade, has reportedly since backtracked on the proposals after it sparked outrage across the globe on a sporting and political level.

Infantino during the World Cup final with President Trump. Picture: Getty

In a statement released on Saturday, Uefa welcomed the U-turn, insisting "the current Fifa leadership has not only lost Uefa's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family". Prime Minister Andy Burnham also said on Saturday that Fifa's climbdown was "the right decision". The English FA said in full: "We fully support UEFA’s position. "It is time for a full and robust review of FIFA’s leadership and governance to ensure that the global game is run ​transparently, for the benefit of all 211 member nations and with the long-term stewardship of football at its heart." Meanwhile, the Germany FA's president Bernd Neuendorf said: "The events surrounding this project initiated by Gianni Infantino must now be fully investigated.

FIFA's Headquarters In Zurich. Picture: Getty