Gabriel Langton fell off the high bar after missing a grab midway through his routine and landed on his head and neck.

Gabriel Langton of England during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final on day one of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A horror injury to England’s Gabriel Langton overshadowed his team’s silver medal in the men’s team gymnastics final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Langton, who replaced multiple Olympic medallist Max Whitlock in the team earlier this month, fell off the high bar after missing a grab midway through his routine and landed on his head and neck. The competition was delayed while the 18-year-old received extensive treatment before being taken from the arena on a stretcher and in a neck brace. Team officials later said he was moving and speaking to doctors. Later on Friday a team spokesperson said: “We are grateful to the medical teams who responded immediately to provide assistance. "[Langton] has been taken to hospital and we will share more information when it is available.” Read more: Michael Kim shoots historic 59 to seize 3M Open lead Read more: Jurgen Klopp appointed Germany's new boss and reveals 'if you go after my family I'm gone'

Langton’s fall did not unduly affect the result, which saw Canada deny England team gold in the event for the first time since the Delhi Games in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Langton’s fall did not unduly affect the result, which saw Canada deny England team gold in the event for the first time since the Delhi Games in 2010. But it clearly had an impact on his team-mates, with a downcast Luke Whitehouse, who had the difficult task of following his stricken team-mate on the high bar, posting a relatively low 11.70, leaving him in 23rd place for the apparatus overall. Whitehouse, 24, said: “It was really tough. We just had to reset, try to put it to one side mentally and focus on the job we had to do. I think everyone should be proud of the way we carried on after Gabe’s fall. "We all agreed we’d take another warm-up and bring our energy back into it. There was a delay after the first warm-up, but we regrouped. "The coaches were fantastic, and the boys who had to go up on high bar were incredible. The togetherness of the team really showed, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone.” Led by the experienced Felix Dolci, the Canadians nudged in front by the halfway stage and repelled a strong England fightback before guaranteeing gold with a series of solid floor routines in the final rotation.

Alexander Yolshin-Cash of England during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final. Picture: Alamy