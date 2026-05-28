Which English clubs have qualified for Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues for 2026-27?
Crystal Palace and Aston Villa win continental tournaments, with Arsenal hoping to make it three from three.
Crystal Palace won their first European trophy on Wednesday, defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in Leipzig to win the Conference League.
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Their win in the third UEFA competition follows Aston Villa winning the Europa League, the second-tier continental club tournament, while Arsenal have their Champions League final this weekend.
Having already won the Premier League, the Gunners will now attempt to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday, with a parade planned for Sunday in north London, come what may.
Crystal Palace's victory has brought the additional boon of ensuring qualification for next year's Europa League.
Their participation will be less complicated than this season, when they were unable to compete, as UEFA rules ban teams from the same ownership group from participating in the same competition.
Olympique Lyonnais, who share an ownership group, had also qualified for this season's Europa League, which relegated Palace to the third-tier Conference League.
However, Lyon have this season qualified for next year's Champions League qualification rounds and should avoid being in the same competition as the south London side.
Here is which English sides have qualified for which competitions next year.
English sides in the 2026-27 Champions League
The Premier League gained an additional Champions League berth for next season because of its strong performances across the continental competitions. This means the first five teams have all qualified, these being:
- Arsenal,
- Manchester City,
- Manchester United,
- Aston Villa,
- Liverpool
Aston Villa performed well enough in the Premier League to ensure that their Champions League qualification, and did not require the entry also obtained in their Europa League win.
English sides in the 2026-27 Europa League
Manchester City won both the FA Cup and EFL Cup, whose winners are awarded a Europa League place, having already qualified for the higher-level Champions League.
This meant that the sixth and seventh placed teams in the Premier League were given the two slots, these being:
- Bournemouth,
- Sunderland
Additionally, as winners of the Conference League, Crystal Palace have also been awarded a berth in the Europa League group phase.
3. Crystal Palace
English sides in the 2026-27 Conference League
Only one English Premier League side is given entry to the Conference League, although that has not stopped a strong track record of representation in the competition.
Since its inception in 2021-22, it has been won three times by English clubs (West Ham in 2022-23, Chelsea in 2024-25, and Crystal Palace in 2025-26).
This season, Brighton finished eighth in the Premier League to take a spot in the qualification for the Europa League play-off round.
- Brighton