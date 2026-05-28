Crystal Palace won their first European trophy on Wednesday, defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in Leipzig to win the Conference League.

Their win in the third UEFA competition follows Aston Villa winning the Europa League, the second-tier continental club tournament, while Arsenal have their Champions League final this weekend.

Having already won the Premier League, the Gunners will now attempt to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday, with a parade planned for Sunday in north London, come what may.

Crystal Palace's victory has brought the additional boon of ensuring qualification for next year's Europa League.

Their participation will be less complicated than this season, when they were unable to compete, as UEFA rules ban teams from the same ownership group from participating in the same competition.

Olympique Lyonnais, who share an ownership group, had also qualified for this season's Europa League, which relegated Palace to the third-tier Conference League.

However, Lyon have this season qualified for next year's Champions League qualification rounds and should avoid being in the same competition as the south London side.

Here is which English sides have qualified for which competitions next year.